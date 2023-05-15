CESA 5, in partnership with the Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin and Madison College, held the first Youth Apprenticeship Signing Day on May 12 at the Portage Enterprise Center.

Seven high school students “signed” and committed to paid work-based learning with manufacturers in the region as part of the program which provides high school students with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in industry while earning wages and earning academic credit while also providing a pathway for students to transition into postsecondary and/or full-time employment upon graduation.