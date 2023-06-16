Three celebrity judges will face the challenging task of choosing the top entries in Baraboo’s Big Top Parade on June 24. Restaurateur Craig Culver, television news anchor Charlotte Deleste and “Alice in Dairyland” Taylor Schaefer will lead the parade before being dropped off at the judges’ stand for their official duties.

The June 24 parade through the streets of downtown Baraboo will be the centerpiece of a weekend full of circus-themed fun in the community. This will mark the final parade for Circus World’s elephants, who will retire to a wildlife sanctuary after this performance season. The elephants are serving as the parade’s Grand Marshals.

Upwards of 75 entries are expected for the parade, which will step off at 11 a.m. on June 24. This year’s parade will share the “Go West” theme adopted for this summer’s big top show at Circus World. Everyone is encouraged to sport Western wear.

Watch for updates on the parade and related events at bigtopparade.com.