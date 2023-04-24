Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, Powered Up Baraboo, the city of Baraboo Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, will host “Imagine Baraboo,” a free celebration of Baraboo’s future for people of all ages, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in and around the Wise Pavilion at the Maxwell-Potter Conservancy, 700 Hill St., Baraboo.

“Imagine Baraboo” is a program designed to help educate people of all ages about renewable and clean energy efforts, while encouraging participants to imagine the bright Baraboo of the future. Activities include storytimes for children once an hour, a collaborative hands-on project to create a large-scale diorama of a sustainable, healthy Baraboo powered by clean energy, a scavenger hunt through the Baraboo Arboretum, an opportunity to create Baraboo postcards to the future, and prize drawings for books several times an hour throughout the morning. There will also be information available to help households lower their utility bills and access clean energy benefits through the federal Inflation Reduction Act.