Wisconsin’s forestry community has accomplished its 5-year goal to connect with 20,000 new landowners. As of June 30, more than 21,000 landowners walked their property for the first time with a conservation professional.

Along with many other partners, the Aldo Leopold Foundation’s partnership with the WI DNR Division of Forestry via My Wisconsin Woods has been a critical driver of this effort. Therefore, when the Leopold Foundation hosts the Wisconsin Council on Forestry in September there will be a celebration of this milestone, with light hors d’oeuvres, from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Aldo Leopold Legacy Center, E13701 Levee Road, Baraboo.