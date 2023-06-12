WAUPUN — The 11th annual Celebrate Waupun is Friday, Saturday, Sunday, June 23, 24, 25 at Tanner Park, 503 E. Spring St., Waupun. Waupun Festivals, Inc. organized this free family friendly festival with carnival rides, food, drinks, and music.

Friday, June 23: 4-11 p.m., Fish fry from 4-8 p.m., firefighter water-barrel fights, and music with Boogie and the Yo Yo’z on the Horicon Bank Main Stage.

Saturday, June 24: noon to 11 p.m., Bags Tournament at noon benefitting Waupun Hockey; Imaging That Art Splat Mobil Art Studio from 1-5 p.m., music by The Glam Band on the Horicon Bank Main Stage. Also, a “city of Sculpture” trolley ride at 1, 3 and 5 p.m., board at Rock River Intermediate School parking lot.

Sunday, June 25: Community Worship Service at 11 a.m. under the Main Tent. Car Show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Family Day with Bingo, Bob Viking Family Fun, the Kiddle Pedal Pull, Marsh Haven Exhibit and music from Take it Easy and Eagles Tribute Band at 7 p.m. on the Horicon Bank Main Stage.

Food and local vendors, mobile axe throwing, and more. The National Exchange Bank and Trust and city of Waupun Fireworks will wrap up the festival at 9:30 p.m.

“The Wild World of Animals” is at 4, 6, 8 p.m. Friday; at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information and complete schedule of events, visit waupunfestivals.com.