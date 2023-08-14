The 350th anniversary of the Marquette-Joliet expedition will be the focus of “Celebrate Portage” Saturday at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters, 1824 E. Highway 33, Portage.

Surgeons Quarters opens at 10 a.m., then from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., members of the Illinois-based Jolliett Marquette Expedition III will highlight the French Jesuit missionary, Father Jacques Marquette, and French-Canadian fur trader Louis Joliet’s (aka Jolliet) search for a water route from Lake Michigan to the Pacific Ocean.

Lead re-enactor Greg Taylor said the group will be sharing a variety of topics related to the French and, specifically, French voyageurs’, involvement with French North America. They include “Where is this Misippi River that the Native Americans talk about?” “What is a voyageur and why?” “Who were Joliet and Marquette?” “What's so great that the king of France, Louis XIV, would send a layman and a priest to investigate potentially dangerous foreign lands?” “What’s so great about the Midwest?” And “Filles du Roi: The daughters of the king.”

The group also will exhibit a full voyageurs encampment with two Algonquin fiberglass/birchbark canoes, a covered tent, boxes, barrels, fur bales, copper cookware, wood bowls, copper cups, flintlock, trade goods and more.

Snacks and bottled water, and guided tours of Surgeons Quarters and the Garrison School, will be offered.

At 9:30 a.m., the Daughters of the American Revolution Wau Bun Chapter will rededicate the marker designating the explorers’ portage to the Wisconsin River in 1673. It has been relocated to the south side of Wisconsin Street/Highway 51 at its intersection with Wauona Trail, across from the Dairy Queen and Portage Lumber Do It Best.

Parking is available along the west side of Wauona Trail and at Fireside Park, located at the intersection of Wisconsin and Pauquette streets. From the park, one can walk along the levee to the marker. Carpooling from Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters also is encouraged.

In the evening, the Society for Anomalous Studies, famous for its guided paranormal tours of Milton House and other historical locations, will be on site from 7-9 p.m. The group will use its expertise to investigate Surgeons Quarters and the Garrison School.

Tickets are limited and cost is $40, available at eventbrite.com or by emailing dallassipes@hotmail.com and arranging payment.

For more information, call 608-742-2949 or visit fortwinnebagosurgeonsquarters.org.