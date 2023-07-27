On July 13, the Castle Rock Chapter 729 of the Vietnam Veterans of American dedicated a new flagpole at Connell’s Cedar Shack in Adams.

In June, members from VVA chapter 729 raised the Architectural Series flag pole which stands 33 feet from the ground, with a gold finial globe, a 5-foot by 8-foot American flag and double sided POW flag. The specially made pole with internal rope mechanics, flags, and globe, was erected by chapter members with special installation assistance from Fox Ridge Flag of Wautoma, under the direction of VVA chapter member Jay Smith who represents Fox Ridge Flag.

The Vietnam veterans and the Cedar Shack have a long history and partnership. The Castle Rock Chapter 729 of the Vietnam Veterans of America was formed in 1992, at the Cedar Shack. Cedar Shack owner Del Babcock was a charter member, with charter members from Adams and Juneau counties. The Chapter meets at the Dean & Liz Connell’s Cedar Shack the second Thursday of every month.

The Castle Rock Chapter has served as color guard for the Wo Zha Wa, and VFW July 4th parades. The chapter’s only fundraiser is Labor Day weekend, when chapter members offer “Remembrance Poppies” for donations at many businesses and convenience stores in Adams, Friendship, Necedah, and Mauston. Money raised is used for needy veterans, veterans in distress, scholarships, Legacy Stones at the High Ground, Honor Flights, and many other veteran’s matters.