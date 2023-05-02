JUNEAU — At the 50th annual SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference on April 25-26 in Madison, Dodgeland junior Danielle Casperson was voted in as the new Wisconsin SkillsUSA Association president.

Casperson was the SkillsUSA state reporter for the 2022-23 school year and has been the Dodgeland Chapter Parliamentarian for the past two years. She is an active student, involved in many clubs including Academic Decathlon.

As the State SkillsUSA president, her duties include advocating for the skilled and technical trades with industry and community partners, promoting SkillsUSA in Wisconsin schools, supporting local chapters throughout the state, and more.

The Dodgeland SkillsUSA Chapter was awarded the Gold Level as a Chapter of Excellence for the third year in a row and nominated for national recognition as a Chapter Model of Excellence for the third time since its beginning in 2017. Dodgeland Chapter president Lucas Patenaude and vice president Cole Schmidt worked on moving the chapter toward that goal and writing the application for Chapter of Excellence.

