In addition to the opening of our beautiful new building, the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library will be showcasing a whole new summer reading program. Beginning on June 12, Baraboo patrons of all ages are invited to join us this summer for a celebration of reading and community. The theme is “Baraboo is Better Together” and the programming team at the library has been hard at work creating a new summer schedule.

While there will be returning programs for our youngest patrons throughout the week, including storytimes and Babygarten, we will be hosting a new playtime for families on Monday evenings, where special sensory toys and activities will be available. Also returning this summer is our popular Stories in the Park, where young children can enjoy music and movement. A traditional story time will be available in our brand new Story Time Room on the second floor of the new addition, and we are thrilled to welcome children into their new play space.

New this summer for our elementary-aged students, there are weekly programs featuring a wide variety of activities, from crafts, to community-themed events, to retro board games, and interactive book clubs. Our newest member of the programming team is excited to get to know our students this summer.

Teens will get to enjoy their new teen space at the library in addition to their weekly programs. Baraboo teens have the opportunity to help plan programs, and this summer, they have chosen to enjoy several live-action board games, including Clue and Monopoly, some unique crafts, and video game tournaments, among many other activities. Returning this summer is the Teen Lock-In, and this year’s event will be held on a Friday night in July featuring some rare opportunities for our teens, including laser tag in the library. Registration is required for the teen-lock in. The new teen space in the library is also a great place to hang out, and we can’t wait to see our teens enjoying this space on the first floor.

Every Monday from 5-6 p.m., we are offering great programs for adults on a rotating basis. We have programs including crafting, movement, cooking, and Spanish conversation hour for beginning or experienced speakers to practice Spanish in a relaxed environment. We also are putting together a Repair Workshop program and a Living Library program. Please see our website for more information regarding all of these programs and to register.

We are offering three larger programs this summer: a multi-generational book club, where we invite people of all ages to read a variety of books on a topic and come together to discuss different perspectives. Patrons will have the opportunity to learn to hoop with Hoop Elation, and we will honor the much beloved tradition of our annual Clown Workshop. All of the information for programs can be found on our website, or in our brochure, available for pickup at the library.

Finally, what is the summer reading program without the reading? We are offering a Bingo card for all ages this summer, where we invite all Baraboo patrons to read books inspired by the prompts on the Bingo card. For every row - up to five, you win prizes, and are entered into a drawing for your choice of prize. We have more than 15 prizes available, many of which were donated by community partners. Head to the library to check out our prize offerings, to pick up your Bingo card, attend some programs, and to check out our beautiful new addition.