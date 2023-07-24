In July, we reopened into the new wing of the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library here in Baraboo. The move has brought some changes to the ways both library patrons and staff use and operate in the new space.

How do you return items?

Inside the main lobby, there is a slot at the service desk. There is also a new outdoor return system, for walk-up and drive-up patrons, built into the building in the northeast corner of the new wing. This new outdoor return is automated, and items need to be fed in one at a time. We realize that this will take more time if you have multiple items to return, but the advantage is that each item is immediately checked in and taken off your library account as you insert them. The screen displays instructions and walks you through the process. If the window doesn’t open and an error message appears on the screen, the manual return slot to the right should unlock and accept your returns. If you have any questions or difficulties, just check with library staff. As always, patrons can also return items at any of our South Central Library System libraries.

What’s in the new addition?

The new addition features the main entrance, main lobby and main service desk for the whole library, including the holds pick up area and the self-checkout stations. The new addition also houses the expanded children’s department, featuring their whole collection and play spaces, the new teen room, an auditorium, creative classroom, and staff workspace and offices. Until the exciting renovation in the other wing is complete, this leaves limited space for adult patrons right now. We have provided public computers for adults - and a few chairs and tables too - in the creative classroom, as well as a display of adult items for browsing. We understand the inability to browse the adult stacks and limited space for adults right now can be frustrating, but we are happy to help patrons place holds for pick up, and we think when the newly renovated wing - in the original section of the library - is complete you will find it to be worth the wait and temporary inconveniences.

Where is the Adult Department?

The renovation of the old library wing is projected to be complete in the late fall. It will house the adult department, featuring four study rooms for adults, a conference room, public computers, the adult collections, and plenty of spaces for adults to read, study, collaborate, and work. The front rooms of the original 1903 Carnegie Library will be restored with period carpeting, light fixtures, and furniture. Those spaces will serve as the main, quiet reading rooms of the library. And yes, the original woodwork will be refreshed and the historic charm of that space will remain.

We appreciate your understanding and patience through this process. When you see the library expansion/renovation, grounds, and parking lot fully complete in a few months, it will have been worth the wait.