I almost can’t believe it, but the new addition of the library is almost done. I’ve been inside, and it looks like a library. We will be moving into the new addition in May and opening it to the public June 5. Mark your calendars now - the first celebration will be our “Halfway There” Open House on June 14 to celebrate the halfway mark of the project—the completion of the new addition. Activities at the June 14 open house include enjoying tasty treats and touring the new addition.

Once we have moved library operations into the addition, work will begin on renovations of the old building. Renovations to the original Carnegie building will include updated flooring, electrical, ceilings, HVAC and a few other important things while preserving the beautiful original woodwork, fireplace, and windows. One thing I am personally very excited about are the new light fixtures we are installing in the reading rooms in the Carnegie, which are replicas of the original lights from 1895. The reading rooms will retain a distinctly historical feel, while the north end of the building - the 1980s addition - will get a more contemporary facelift to transition into the modern new addition.

Renovations on the original Carnegie building - and the 1980s addition - are planned for completion in late October. So if there are not significant delays our Grand Opening Celebration will be held Nov. 4. I’ve requested a marching band for the Grand Opening, because I think completion of this momentous project deserves loud celebration. Join us Nov. 4 to “GET LOUD FOR THE LIBRARY” in celebration.