People might think of libraries as the opposite of a fun outdoor activity, but this summer the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library wants you to go outside. There are lots of ways the library can help you do this. Whether it’s with a fun outdoor storytime in the park, working in your garden, visiting a state park, or taking a walk to talk about books, there are so many ways the library can help you get outside this summer.

Here at the library, our summer programming is in full swing. Our two big summertime all-ages programs will be held outside. You can learn to hoop with Hoop Elation on July 20 in Ochsner Park, and clown around at our annual Clown Workshop on Aug. 24 in front of the library.

Every week on Wednesday mornings at Ochsner Park, Stories in the Park for toddler through preschool-aged kids takes place. This special storytime features music, movement, and cooperative games. Be sure to also take a stroll around City View Park and enjoy reading a lovely children’s book the library has put on display.

Some of our regular adult book clubs meet outside during the summer, too. Tuesdays with Murder, which meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month and is for anyone who likes mysteries, regularly meets at Ritzenthaler Park during the summer months. Readers Anonymous, the book club for Millennials, often meets at Devil’s Lake during the summer. Readers Anonymous meetings are at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month.

The Baraboo Buds Garden Club is for anyone who likes gardening in the Baraboo area, no matter their experience level. The club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in the library. Meeting topics vary by month, but can include guest experts giving presentations, or simply group members sharing their questions and experiences. In conjunction with the Baraboo Buds, and supported by the Sauk County Master Gardener Association, the library also provides the Baraboo Seed Library. Participants can select up to five seed packets per household to plant in their gardens. There’s still time to get seeds this summer, and many varieties will still work to be planted in July. There are, of course, many books to help you garden available from the library. Ask a staff member to put one on hold for you to pick up.

The library also helps you go further afield. New this year, the library is partnering with the Wisconsin DNR to offer a limited number of State Park day passes. Ask at the library in July; participants must have a library card and know the date they will use the park pass.

Also brand new this summer, the library is introducing a new book club that gets participants outside, Books Afoot: a Walking Book Club. The club will meet on the fourth Thursday of the month during temperate weather months, with two different times to choose from, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Each meeting will feature a different reading theme, such as historical fiction, young adult books, books by Indigenous authors, etc. Meetings will be composed of a roughly half hour walk through a designated location while participants can chat about the book(s) they read on the theme, or about the theme itself more generally. July’s meeting will be on the theme of non-fiction books and meet at the Maxwell-Potter Conservancy and walk along the Riverwalk.

Whether you enjoy gardening or hiking, playing in a park or discussing literature, the library has lots of ways to support your going outside this summer. Also, don’t forget about the wide variety of books we can offer on outdoor topics, from guidebooks to information on your favorite sports. Ask a librarian to put one on hold for you and come visit us in our brand new addition to pick it up.