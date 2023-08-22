JUNEAU — The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County will host a free Powerful Tools for Caregivers workshop series from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays for six weeks Sept. 27-Nov. 1 at the Juneau Public Library, 250 N. Fairfield Ave., Juneau.

Participants will learn how to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, balance life, increase ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

There is a suggested $10 donation for the workbook. For more information or to register, call 920-386-3580. Registration is required as space is limited.