The Campus and Community Choir of University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, under the direction of Deanna Horjus-Lang, will perform its spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 131 Sixth Ave., Baraboo.

"This music all magically came together and formed its own concert theme. ‘Alone in the night’ features atmospheric songs about stars, moons, sun and earth, darkness, heaven, angels and eternity. The concert is mostly rich acapella pieces, but also features tone chimes, tuned percussion, piano and keyboard accompaniments," Horjus-Lang said.

Accompanist Susan Lappin at the piano and keyboard will be joined by a tom, chime and percussion ensemble.

Admission is $10 at the door or $5 for students and seniors.