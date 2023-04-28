CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — The class of 2023 valedictorian is Taryn Smits, the daughter of Christa and Troy Smits. She has held leadership roles as a class officer and in Student Council all four years of high school, with multiple advanced and dual credit courses, while also participating in volleyball, basketball, Spanish Club, FBLA, Forensics, and softball. She attended Badger Girls State and continues to be an active member of the community. She plans to attend Viterbo University for nursing in the fall.