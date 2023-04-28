CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — The class of 2023 valedictorian is Taryn Smits, the daughter of Christa and Troy Smits. She has held leadership roles as a class officer and in Student Council all four years of high school, with multiple advanced and dual credit courses, while also participating in volleyball, basketball, Spanish Club, FBLA, Forensics, and softball. She attended Badger Girls State and continues to be an active member of the community. She plans to attend Viterbo University for nursing in the fall.
The class of 2023 salutatorian is Lindsay Drews, daughter of Pam and David Drews. She has been pursuing advanced and dual credit coursework early and qualified for the Madison College Early College medallion, while also participating in basketball and volleyball, softball, FBLA, Spanish Club, Key Club and Forensics. She attended Badger Girl State and has had leadership roles as a class officer and team captain. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh for nursing in the fall.