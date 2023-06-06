On May 25, Build-A-Bear Workshop and Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, announce a new partnership that brings Build-A-Bear to all four Kalahari Resort locations including Wisconsin Dells, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The new Workshops in Kalahari Resorts will offer the signature Build-A-Bear Make-Your-Own experience, with an assortment of furry friends that appeal to kids and adults alike. The store will also offer an exclusive Kalahari t-shirt, along with a selection of clothing and accessories.

At Build-A-Bear Workshop, kids—and kids at heart—make their way through a hands-on, interactive process to create their very own, personalized furry friends.

For more information, visit buildabear.com or kalahariresorts.com.