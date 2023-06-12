HORICON — The Independent Community Bankers of America named Horicon Bank’s Grace Bruins to its “40 Under 40” list of emerging community bank leaders, according to a June 8 press release.

The annual 40 Under 40 award recognizes up-and-coming community bank influencers and innovators from across the nation. Bruins serves as Horicon Bank’s marketing officer, leading communication across the bank’s footprint.

“In my 12 years at Horicon Bank, I’ve had the opportunity to serve alongside some amazing leaders, both inside and outside the bank,” said Bruins. “Some had ‘chief’ in their title, but many didn’t. All of those leaders taught me that true leadership involves empathy and authenticity. A leader needs to genuinely care about people and the work they are doing.”

In addition to leading the bank’s marketing team, Bruins spearheaded the launch of the bank’s own “Banking on Business” podcast – which is aimed at bringing practical business strategies to local entrepreneurs. She also serves as vice president of the Board for REACH Waupun, as a member of the Moraine Park Technical College Marketing and Social Media Advisory Committee, and will be chairing the Wisconsin Bankers’ Association’s Marketing Committee this year.