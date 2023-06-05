WESTFIELD — Carl Brakebush has stepped down as chairman of the Board of Directors, a role he has held since 2010. Progress during his tenure includes sales growth of $1 Billion through 2022. He is a second-generation family member who started with the company in 1969 and retired as president in early 2017.

The third generation is taking the lead of the Board of Directors. Carey Brakebush, who holds the corporate position of vice president facilities & transportation will now serve as board chair. “I am honored and humbled to lead the board of our family business.” Said Carey Brakebush. “We will continue to move forward with the same beliefs, values and vision that has brought us 98 years of great success. The goal will continue to be growing the company into the future. As always, this would not be possible without the involvement of each and every team member.”