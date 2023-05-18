The Baraboo Police Department will provide free firearm safety kits to local residents through a partnership with Project ChildSafe, the nationwide firearm safety education program. The safety kits, which include a gun lock, will be distributed at the Baraboo Police Department.

Project ChildSafe, a program developed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, receives support from the firearm industry, federal and state grants and from public donations.

Residents can pick up a Project ChildSafe safety kit to securely store their firearm(s). The kit also contains a safety curriculum and a cable-style gun lock. The locks fit on most types of handguns, rifles and shotguns. The goal is to prevent a child or any other unauthorized person from accessing a firearm in the home.