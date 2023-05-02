The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County Music Department presents the Campus/Community Concert Band’s spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the R.G. Brown Theatre on campus, 1006 Connie Road, Baraboo.
Featuring the music of Ludwig van Beethoven, Jerry Bilik, Josef Bonisch, Alex Lithgow, W. Francis McBeth, Ted Mesang, Maurice Ravel, William Schuman, Theodore Steinmetz, Richard Strauss, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and John Zdechlik and conducted by professor emeritus Gerald Stich.
Tickets are $5 for adults, free for students.