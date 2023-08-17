Colten Schultz, Columbus, is a youth exhibitor at the 2023 Dodge County Fair from the Cornerstone of Elba Club. He’s been building with wood since he could swing a hammer.

“In eighth grade, I started working at a carpentry shop sweeping floors; today, I’m building cabinets. I like woodworking, because no two projects are the same; I like to work with the wood, not against it,” he said.

Colten’s county-fair woodworking project is a commissioned project - it took a blue ribbon at the fair. “The owner of Discovery Orchard in Columbus came to me with a rough picture of what he wanted for a new double-shelf cashier-counter cabinet, and I drew up the plans. It’s made of pine wood and galvanized ribbed steel with a one-piece rail-sliding barn door.”

While Colten’s creation is commissioned and not for sale, the public can purchase other blue-ribbon projects from fair-youth exhibitors at a silent auction. To bid, visit the youth building at the fair. Winners will be contacted late Sunday to organize pick up.

For more information about fair activities, visit dodgecountyfairgrounds.com.