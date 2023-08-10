St. Clare Hospital- Baraboo and ImpactLife will host a community blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 in the St. Clare Hospital- Baraboo Ringling Conference Room, 707 14th St.
Masks are optional. Appointments encouraged. Donors should eat before donating and bring Photo ID.
ImpactLife is offering $50 gift cards to first time donors. Donors can choose choice the gift card or a donation to support local teachers. Existing donors will receive a $10 gift card/donation option. See bloodcenter.org/teach.
For more information or to register, visit bloodcenter.org and use group code 3922 or call 800-747-5401.