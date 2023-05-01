Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue & Educational Center will host its third annual Boozen with the Big Cats fundraiser from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the rescue, 305 Pine St., Rock Springs.

Area wineries, breweries, and distilleries will hand out samples of their products. Tickets are $50 each and include a souvenir cup, available at wisconsinbigcats.org. Must be 21 or older. Parking available in downtown Rock Springs with busses provided to the rescue as parking is not offered at the rescue.