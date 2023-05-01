Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue & Educational Center will host its third annual Boozen with the Big Cats fundraiser from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the rescue, 305 Pine St., Rock Springs.
Area wineries, breweries, and distilleries will hand out samples of their products. Tickets are $50 each and include a souvenir cup, available at wisconsinbigcats.org. Must be 21 or older. Parking available in downtown Rock Springs with busses provided to the rescue as parking is not offered at the rescue.
Jose's Mexican Restaurant and Sissy’s Catering & Cakes will be onsite for food options at an additional cost.
The next Boozen with the Big Cats is Sept. 9, purchase tickets for both and save $20.