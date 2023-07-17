Mile Bluff Medical Center offers a number of specialty services including dermatology. Amy Bernards is accepting new patients in Mauston. She has specialized in medical dermatology for more than 20 years. In 2021, she expanded her expertise to include a number of cosmetic dermatology treatments.

Medical dermatology services include acne prevention and treatment, skin cancer checks, care for changing moles, skin tags and warts and treatment of skin irritations like eczema, psoriasis, contact allergies. These services are often covered by insurance.

Cosmetic dermatology offers solutions for sunspots, wrinkles, acne scars, and hair loss. "We treat wrinkles with Botox, chemical peels, and microneedling” explained Bernards. There is a treatment for excessive underarm sweating.

For more information, visit milebluff.com. To make an appointment, call 608-847-5000.