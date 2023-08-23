Business owners that want benches removed from the sidewalk in front of their store for Wo-Zha-Wa weekend should call the city of Wisconsin Dells Public Works Office at 608-253-2542, ext. 415 by Sept. 13 and pay $50 per bench in advance. The charge after Sept. 13 is $100. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Bench removal for Wo-Zha-Wa weekend
