The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Samuel Behm at its annual dinner and awards on April 26. The Emerging Leader award recognizes a high school or post-secondary student who has made a significant impact and positive difference in Beaver Dam through his/her leadership activities and/or work initiatives. Award recipients are honored for being a community-oriented, professionally responsible, and academically prepared leader. A $200 Chamber Check will be awarded to this honoree.

“High School and Post-Secondary Students are vital to businesses and organizations in our community and we wanted to recognize an individual that is making an impact in their community and encourage them to continue their efforts,” said Tracy Propst, executive director of the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce.

Sam Behm is owner and operator of Cutting Edge Lawn Services WI, LLC, he is a senior from Cambria-Friesland High School, and one of the youngest business owners to join the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce.

“At 13 he started mowing lawns. He has taken several business and accounting classes and created his business expansion plan through Future Business Leaders of America. He is also certified in turf and landscape pesticide application. He competed last year in FBLA and earned his way to Nationals in June 2022. Since then, he expanded his business into snow plowing, added equipment, another business vehicle and employees,” Lorri Arnce, FBLA advisor, wrote.

He now has more than 50 regular clients between snow removal and lawn care in a 15-mile radius of Beaver Dam. He understands the responsibility of being a business owner, is accountable and customer focused, actively prospects new customers, does his own scheduling, completes his own estimations, billing, collections and marketing.

He is the president of the senior class, business manager of the yearbook, treasurer of the FBLA chapter, a member of FFA taking agriculture courses to enhance his knowledge of landscaping and lawn care, and was a member of the band. He is on student council, participates in fundraising and community service events through school. After graduation he plans to continue to grow his business by expansion and is taking courses in engine repair to be able to make his own repairs. He is pursuing a degree in landscape horticulture. Sam’s parents are Syd and Jane Behm.

Award recipients were nominated by community members and the applications were judged by individuals outside of the Beaver Dam area that represented Chamber of Commerce, business, and leadership.