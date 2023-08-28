The Spring Green General Store, 137 S. Albany St., presents the 15th annual BeatleFest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Labor Day on Monday.

Lake Louis Brewing, Driftless Fine Water and The Cider Farm will be featured along with a special festival menu served from 11 a.m..

Live bands performing Beatles music all day including The Mad City Ukes, Common Chord, The Reedles, Mars Hall Rock Band, Hoot n' Annie String band and more.

For a complete list of bands and performance times, visit springgreengeneralstore.com/beatlefest-2.

The festival is held outdoors, bring a chair or blanket and bug spray. No carry-ins.

For more information, contact Karin Miller at karin@springgreengeneralstore.com.

