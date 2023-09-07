The Beaver Dam Area Orchestra will begin rehearsals for its 70th season from 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, beginning Sept. 11 at Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St.

Auditions are not required for membership, but BDAO needs to ensure it is the right fit. If interested in performing with the group, contact the director, Erin Ebersole, at bdaomusicdirector@gmail.com to discuss openings for various instruments. Viola and string bass players are especially needed this season.

BDAO is a full orchestra with performers at an advanced high school level and above. All expenses associated with the orchestra are covered by sponsors and patrons. There is no cost to become a performer or to attend the concerts.

Concerts are on Nov. 18, Dec. 16, and April 27. For more information, visit bdorchestra.com.