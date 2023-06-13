At the June 3 Fish N Fun event, Tom Heffron and Patrick Lutz from the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation presented the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association with a $1,040 grant toward the purchase of rods and reels for the kids and another $1,500 grant toward the two rock marker buoys and 56 slow/no wake buoys deployed on Beaver Dam Lake on May 25.
For more information on donating through BDACF for BDLIA , visit https://beaverdamacf.com/becomeadonor.html, select “Other” and enter BDLIA Fund. Checks should be made payable to the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation with BDLIA Fund indicated on the memo line. Donations can also be made at https://bdlia.org/Donations.