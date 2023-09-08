The Beaver Dam Community Library has been recognized as a Dementia Friendly Organization by Dementia Friendly Dodge due to the efforts and support of Rob Griesl of the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County, the Library Board, the city of Beaver Dam, and community members who attended the ribbon cutting on Aug. 22. Small changes will be implemented over the coming months to make the library's environment friendlier to those visitors affected by different forms of dementia.

The library is working to improve the lives of those in the community by continuing to educate staff, to provide supports, and through the inclusion of those with Mild Cognitive Impairment, different forms of dementia, and caregivers supporting these individuals.

For more information, contact 920-887-4631, circdesk@beaverdamlibrary.org, or visit cityofbeaverdam.com/library.

For more information on Dementia Friendly Communities, and to find out how to help, contact Rob Griesel, dementia care specialist, ADRC, at 920-386-3580 or rgriesel@co.dodge.wi.us.