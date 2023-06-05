The “Check Out Wisconsin State Parks at Your Library” program launches at the Summer Kick-Off Party at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Swan Park. A limited number of day passes will be available at the library booth for checkout. Bring a valid library card, or sign up for one at the event, and know the date you want to visit to check out a pass and receive informational resources. Passes will also be available at Family Fest from 1-5 p.m. June 21 at Beaver Dam Middle School, while supplies last. The Beaver Dam Community Library purchased 50 state passes, each with a one-time use. The goal is to expand access to the Wisconsin State Park system to new park visitors and is a collaboration between the DNR, Wisconsin Library Association’s Wisconsin Association of Public Libraries, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and the C.D. Besadny Conservation Fund from the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.