“Find Your Voice” at the Beaver Dam Community Library this summer with its all-ages Summer Library Program through Aug. 12. Weekly bingo sheets encourage reading and fun activities. Bingo sheets are available at the library, on the website, or use the Beanstack app to participate.
Free programs and events for all ages take place at the library and at community events throughout the summer. For complete schedule, visit bit.ly/BDCLSLP2023, pick one up at the library, or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/BDCL1984.
The “Check Out Wisconsin State Parks at Your Library” program launches at the Summer Kick-Off Party at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Swan Park. A limited number of day passes will be available at the library booth for checkout. Bring a valid library card, or sign up for one at the event, and know the date you want to visit to check out a pass and receive informational resources. Passes will also be available at Family Fest from 1-5 p.m. June 21 at Beaver Dam Middle School, while supplies last. The Beaver Dam Community Library purchased 50 state passes, each with a one-time use. The goal is to expand access to the Wisconsin State Park system to new park visitors and is a collaboration between the DNR, Wisconsin Library Association’s Wisconsin Association of Public Libraries, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and the C.D. Besadny Conservation Fund from the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin.
For more information, contact the library at 920-887-4631 or email circdesk@beaverdamlibrary.org. The library is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.