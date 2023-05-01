The city of Beaver Dam will host a Public Involvement Meeting for a draft ATV/UTV Use Ordinance at 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Council Chambers, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., Beaver Dam.
The city is in the process of considering a draft ordinance, cityofbeaverdam.com/egov/documents/1680808947_33178.pdf, that would allow ATVs and UTVs to use city streets.
A short presentation of the draft ordinance will begin at 5:30 p.m., after which the public will be able to provide comment. Public comment will be limited to three minutes per person. To provide public comment at the meeting, preregister your name and address with the Todd Janssen at 920‐356‐2543 or tjanssen@cityofbeaverdam.com by 4 p.m. Friday. If unable to attend, submit public comments until the day of the meeting via the same email address or mail to the address above.