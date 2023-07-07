Baraboo Reads 2023, a community reading project to foster openness, equity, and inclusivity among community members, focuses on disabilities and the memoir-in-essays, "Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body," by Rebekah Taussig.

The Baraboo Reads project culminates in a book discussion followed by a panel discussion/Q&A with panelists who are experts on issues relating to disability, either through their personal or professional experience, or both. The free event is from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 12 at the Bluffview Cafe in the Lange Center on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus, 1006 Connie Road.

The project kicks off on Wednesday, when free copies of the book will be available at the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, the Student Services office in the Lange Center at the UW-PBSC campus, and The Village Booksmith.

Taussig is a disability advocate who grew up in our culture that caters to the able-bodied and beautiful. Media depictions of people with disabilities portray them as objects of kindness, pity, horror, or disgust, the “problem” in any scenario of accessibility. As Taussig tells about her experiences of making a life where her body does not quite fit into physical spaces and social expectations, she points out that disability affects everyone in some way, sooner or later.

Planning partners for Baraboo Reads 2023 include Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, Baraboo Acts Coalition and Baraboo Area Literacy Council. Additional support has been provided by The Village Booksmith.

For more information, visit csmpl.org.