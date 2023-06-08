The city of Baraboo will host a 2024 Budget Public Listening Session at 6 p.m. Wednesday at University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo/Sauk County, in Lecture Hall A104, Umhoefer Building, 1006 Connie Road, Baraboo.
Baraboo hosts public listening session
