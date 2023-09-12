The Dodge County Teacher of the Month program, founded by American Bank and the Heffron Family Foundation, seeks nominations to recognize teachers in the Dodge County area who go above and beyond for their students, inside and outside of the classroom. Recipients of the award are recognized in their school and districts and receive a $200 check to put towards their classroom or supplies.

Nominations can be submitted to marketing@americanbankbd.com and bdtoyman@gmail.com. Nominations should be in a short essay form and include why the teacher should be recognized, how they go above and beyond for their students, extracurricular activities they are involved in, how they make a difference in their community, etc. Nominations are reviewed at the end of each month and a recipient is chosen for the next month.