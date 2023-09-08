PARDEEVILLE — Bank First will host a free Shred Event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23 at 512 S. Main St., Pardeeville.

The event is free and open to the public, rain or shine, but Bank First requests a non-perishable food donation in exchange for each bag of personal documents shredded. All food donations will go to area food pantries. Businesses are asked to not participate.

All types of sensitive documentation will be accepted for shredding, including old tax returns, bank and credit card statements, medical records, etc.

Confidential Records, an AAA-certified shredding company, will provide a mobile shredding unit to destroy all personal and confidential documents.

For more information, visit bankfirst.com.