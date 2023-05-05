Prevail Bank will host a free confidential papers shredding event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at its Baraboo branch, 110 Linn St.

In addition to providing an identity theft safeguard, for every pound of paper shredded, Prevail Bank will donate $1, up to $1,000, to People Helping People in Sauk County. Donations also will be accepted for PHP, whose mission is to strengthen the community by giving direct help to low-income families and disadvantaged job seekers.

Individuals are limited to three boxes of paper per person, while capacity allows. A donation of $5 per box thereafter is encouraged. The following items cannot be shredded: black butterfly clips, hanging file folders, 3-ring binders, hard drives, magnetic tapes, any plastic items.