POYNETTE — Bank First will host a free Shred Event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 105 S. Main St., Poynette. While this shred event is free and open to the public, participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation in exchange for each bag of personal documents shredded. All food donations will go to area food pantries.

All types of sensitive documentation will be accepted for shredding, including old tax returns, bank and credit card statements, medical records, etc.

Confidential Records, an AAA-certified shredding company, will provide a mobile shredding unit to destroy all personal and confidential documents by licensed and bonded document-destruction specialists.

Businesses are asked to not participate in this event. The event will be held rain or shine.

For more information, visit bankfirst.com.