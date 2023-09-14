Portage Martial Arts Academy held its second annual Bags Tournament on Aug. 12 with proceeds to support the Boys & Girls Club-Columbia County/Portage.

The tournament was a joint effort organized by Portage Martial Arts Academy and co-hosted by Cooper’s Bar & Grill in Portage, and Mad City Cornhole at Pooley’s in Madison. The academy donated $2,500 with Cooper’s contributing $1,080 for a total donation of $3,580 on Aug. 24.