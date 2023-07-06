Girl Scouts of Wisconsin – Badgerland has hired Lisa Smith as the next chief executive officer. She succeeds Marci Henderson who retired after 12 years of service.

Smith brings more than 25 years of non-profit executive leadership experience. She was executive director of Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana for a decade and, most recently, served as chief experience officer for Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana. She also served as vice president of operations with United Way of Allen County, Indiana, and consulted on organizational development and business planning for social service agencies. She also taught college courses in organizational management, strategic planning, business communications, marketing, and human resource management.