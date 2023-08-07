The Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club hosts its 60th annual show from Friday-Sunday, Aug. 18-20 at S3347 Sand Road, Baraboo, with tons of family fun.

Attendees can see hundreds of working, antique, steam and gas engines, plus models and miniatures, vintage cars and trucks, woodworking, blacksmith and print shop demonstrations. There will be field demonstrations and watch antique farm machinery and other heavy equipment in action.

There will be a flea market, with rows upon rows of arts and crafts, antiques, collectibles, engine and tractor parts, and more. There will be food booths and entertainment, including a parade at 2 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

Admission is $10, children 12 and younger, free with adult. For more information, visit badgersteamandgas.com.