The Badger State Tractor Pullers kick off from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the Dodge County Fair.
About 60 competitors compete in six different classes across the two 300-foot tracks. Competitors will take turns pulling weight transfer sleds the farthest across the parallel tracks. Grandstand admission is free with paid gate ticket on a first-come basis. Fans should bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the fun comfortably in the vibrating bleacher seating.
Classifications include Pro-stock Tractor, Limited Prostock Tractor, 540 Light Pro Tractor, Super Farm, Light Limited Super Stock Tractor, Limited Pro Diesel Truck. The event will feature various pro stock tractors and some of the top-running diesel trucks in the nation.