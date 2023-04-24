Rosalee Book Boutique, 234 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, will celebrate National Read a Story Day with author Laura Ann Bird reading from her book, “Crossing the Pressure Line,” geared to 8-12-year-old readers, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday. There will be a Q&A session, attendees can make laminated feather bookmarks and purchased signed copies of the book.