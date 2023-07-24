Dan Klefstad, author of the vampire novel, “Fiona's Guardians” will host a book signing from 1-3 p.m. Friday at Readers Realm Gallery of Books, Gifts & Whimsy, 147 E. Montello St., Montello.
Author of vampire novel hosts book signing
