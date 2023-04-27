Early detection and a fast, accurate diagnosis are key to overcoming breast cancer.

Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and Clinics is now offering 3D-guided breast biopsy, an advanced, minimally invasive technique utilizing the Hologic Affirm Upright Breast Biopsy System.

A biopsy is done when mammograms or other imaging studies determine that a breast change is suspicious, and an accurate diagnosis is necessary. If the biopsy determines that abnormality is indeed cancer, determining the size and how far it has spread are some of the most important factors in predicting the prognosis of a woman with this disease.

“We are pleased to offer this advanced technology to the women in our community,” said Dr. Joshua Pogorelec, a general surgeon at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital. “It offers several key advantages over standard X-ray biopsy procedures, including faster targeting and fewer X-ray exposures, resulting in shorter patient procedure time and reduced patient dose.”

Biopsy times vary depending on each patient’s situation, typically 45 minutes.

It’s important for women aged 40 and older to have a yearly mammogram. For more information or to schedule, call 608-742-4131, visit aspirus.org or use the MyAspirus app.