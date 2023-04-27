Patients, visitors and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in most situations across all Aspirus Health facilities starting Monday, May 1.

Masks will be made available for any patients and visitors who choose to wear them. Masks will also continue to be worn by Aspirus staff as part of normal practice during procedures and other patient care as indicated by standard policies and procedures.

Additional guidelines will be adjusted in advance of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency ending on May 11:

Visitor guidelines – The number of patient visitors will no longer be restricted unless necessary in specific circumstances related to patient care or safety.

COVID-19 testing – Testing will no longer be required for patients prior to hospital admission if they have no COVID-19 symptoms. Aspirus previously discontinued COVID testing prior to surgical procedures on March 1 for patients without symptoms.

Individuals with active symptoms of respiratory illness are encouraged to stay home unless they are seeking care.

Patients can continue to utilize Aspirus for any COVID-related health needs, including vaccination and testing for which appointments can be made through the MyAspirus website or mobile app. The Aspirus COVID-19 call center also remains available at 1-844-568-0701 or 715-843-1454. For more information, visit aspirus.org/covid19.