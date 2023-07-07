Aspirus Portage Clinic will provide pre-participation physical screenings by appointment in July for area athletes by appointment on July 17, 24 and 31 at 2817 New Pinery Road, Suite 107.

A pre-participation physical includes a complete medical history, sport-specific history, orthopedic and physical exam. These screenings will be open to any athletes attending junior high or high school - grades 6-12 - and will meet all WIAA requirements.

The WIAA Student Athlete Physical Card should be filled out prior to the screening. Parents need to be present for any athletes younger than age 18. Participants should wear a T-shirt and gym shorts.

Schedule an appointments at 608-745-4598. Cost is $30 cash or check to be paid at time of service. This screening is not meant to take the place of an in-depth physical.

Athletes with conditions such as asthma, ADHD, heart disease, or diabetes should not participate in these screenings. A regular health care clinician should be seen for proper health and medication management.