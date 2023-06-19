Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and Clinic offers its Fruit and Vegetable Prescription Program to help provide patients with access to fresh produce. Patients are identified by the Care Coordination Team as having a need, whether it be food insecurity, low-income, chronic conditions, or lack of access. Eligible patients are given a “prescription” to use at one of many participating farmers markets in the Aspirus service area.
Tips for getting the most from a trip to the farmer’s market:
- Go early. You may not need to be among the first arrivals for a weekday market, but weekend markets get busy fast. If you arrive too late, the best pickings may be gone.
- Bring cash and reusable bags. Transactions will go easier if you have a pocket of small bills. Plus, you need sturdy bags to carry your items home.
- Talk to the vendors. The sellers want to talk about their fruits, veggies, and jams. Ask for buying and storing tips. They can often give you recipe ideas too.
The Portage Farmers Market is held from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursdays at 303 W. Wisconsin St.
For more information on the FXRx program or to see if you qualify, visit aspirus.org/fvrx-program.