Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and Clinic is relaunching its community volunteer program which was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to relaunch our volunteer program which allows community members to share their time and talent in a way that makes a difference in our community, brightens the lives of others, and provides rewarding and meaningful personal satisfaction,” said Linda Krueger, volunteer coordinator.

Volunteer opportunities are available the hospital and clinic, the wellness center, and Aspirus Tivoli Community, including hospital/clinic escort, volunteens, emergency department, surgical department, lab department, courtesy cart/mail runner, baby blanket/hat knitter, home care, gift shop.

Volunteer requirements include an appointment and medical health screening with our Employee Health office, completion of the State of Wisconsin caregiver background check form, successful completion of Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital volunteer orientation and competencies, commitment of volunteer service for a minimum of three months.

For more information, visit aspirus.org/volunteers and click on “Portage Area” Opportunities or call 608-745-5033.