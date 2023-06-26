Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and Clinic has expanded its Urgent Care hours of operation, providing timely treatment for non-life-threatening illness and injuries as of June 26. Urgent Care is now available without an appointment, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Urgent Care is for problems that need to be treated right away but are non-life threatening. This includes conditions such as allergies, pink eye, rashes, upper respiratory infections, strains and sprains, ear infections, insect bites, cuts, or other minor illnesses. Urgent Care can also perform minor procedures, provide basic lab tests and imaging to help provide an accurate diagnosis and determine proper treatment.

“Injuries that require rapid or advanced treatment should be treated at an Emergency Department in a hospital setting where a higher level of care is available,” said Gena Ades, nursing director of emergency services. “When in doubt, do not hesitate to call 911, especially for suspected cases of stroke, heart attack or head trauma.”

Visitors to Urgent Care will typically have a shorter wait time than an ED and will usually have a less expensive cost of visit with lower insurance co-pays.

Aspirus Divine Savior Urgent Care is located at 2817 New Pinery Road in Portage. For more information, visit aspirus.org or call 608-742-4131.